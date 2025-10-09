 Mumbai News: 16-Year-Old Schoolgirl Gains Confidence After Complex Scoliosis Surgery At Wockhardt Hospitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 16-Year-Old Schoolgirl Gains Confidence After Complex Scoliosis Surgery At Wockhardt Hospitals

Mumbai News: 16-Year-Old Schoolgirl Gains Confidence After Complex Scoliosis Surgery At Wockhardt Hospitals

A 16-year-old schoolgirl is embracing life with a new posture and renewed confidence after undergoing complex corrective spine surgery. The teenager, who had been struggling with severe scoliosis, walked into the hospital with a shy smile that belied her pain. Friends had teased her about uneven shoulders, and her mother worried constantly about her growing spinal deformity.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
A 16-year-old schoolgirl regains posture and confidence after successful corrective scoliosis surgery at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: A 16-year-old schoolgirl is embracing life with a new posture and renewed confidence after undergoing complex corrective spine surgery. The teenager, who had been struggling with severe scoliosis, walked into the hospital with a shy smile that belied her pain. Friends had teased her about uneven shoulders, and her mother worried constantly about her growing spinal deformity.

Severe Scoliosis and the Need for Surgery

Severe scoliosis, a condition where the spine curves abnormally like a bow, affects posture, breathing, and daily activities. At Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, her spine curved across 12 vertebrae – nearly her entire backbone. Mild cases can be managed with observation or braces, but surgery was the only solution for her.

Meticulous Surgery Restores Alignment

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural Lapses; Police Can Re-Arrest
Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural Lapses; Police Can Re-Arrest

Under the supervision of Dr. Mazda Turel, Consultant Brain and Spine Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, the surgery involved a midline incision, carefully placed screws and rods, and gradual correction of the twisted vertebrae. The meticulous procedure restored alignment, levelled her shoulders, and corrected her waist balance.

Three days post-surgery, the teenager stood tall for the first time. “I look taller!” she exclaimed, bringing tears of relief to her mother’s eyes. The recovery had its humorous moments too – by day seven, she celebrated a “greatest relief” at her successful trip to the washroom.

Restoring Confidence Alongside Posture

“This surgery is not just about straightening a spine. It’s about giving a young girl the chance to walk into her college years with confidence,” said Dr. Turel.

Ten days after the procedure, the teenager walked out of the hospital healthier, straighter, and with a wider smile – a testament to how timely intervention can restore both posture and self-esteem in scoliosis patients.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Doctors Successfully Remove Bullet From Skull Base Of 55-Year-Old Malad Man...
article-image

Scoliosis Awareness: Experts stress early detection in children and adolescents, as timely treatment can prevent severe deformities, improve quality of life, and enhance psychological well-being.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered...

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered...

Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural...

Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural...

Palghar Tragedy: 2 Minor Students Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At Wada Ashram School; Police...

Palghar Tragedy: 2 Minor Students Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At Wada Ashram School; Police...

Mira-Bhayandar Launches New Park To Educate Children About Traffic Rules, Road Safety & More | See...

Mira-Bhayandar Launches New Park To Educate Children About Traffic Rules, Road Safety & More | See...

World Mental Health Day 2025: Experts Urge Access To Mental Health Services During Emergencies

World Mental Health Day 2025: Experts Urge Access To Mental Health Services During Emergencies