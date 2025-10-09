Mumbai News: 16-Year-Old Schoolgirl Gains Confidence After Complex Scoliosis Surgery At Wockhardt Hospitals

A 16-year-old schoolgirl regains posture and confidence after successful corrective scoliosis surgery at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: A 16-year-old schoolgirl is embracing life with a new posture and renewed confidence after undergoing complex corrective spine surgery. The teenager, who had been struggling with severe scoliosis, walked into the hospital with a shy smile that belied her pain. Friends had teased her about uneven shoulders, and her mother worried constantly about her growing spinal deformity.

Severe Scoliosis and the Need for Surgery

Severe scoliosis, a condition where the spine curves abnormally like a bow, affects posture, breathing, and daily activities. At Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, her spine curved across 12 vertebrae – nearly her entire backbone. Mild cases can be managed with observation or braces, but surgery was the only solution for her.

Meticulous Surgery Restores Alignment

Under the supervision of Dr. Mazda Turel, Consultant Brain and Spine Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, the surgery involved a midline incision, carefully placed screws and rods, and gradual correction of the twisted vertebrae. The meticulous procedure restored alignment, levelled her shoulders, and corrected her waist balance.

Three days post-surgery, the teenager stood tall for the first time. “I look taller!” she exclaimed, bringing tears of relief to her mother’s eyes. The recovery had its humorous moments too – by day seven, she celebrated a “greatest relief” at her successful trip to the washroom.

Restoring Confidence Alongside Posture

“This surgery is not just about straightening a spine. It’s about giving a young girl the chance to walk into her college years with confidence,” said Dr. Turel.

Ten days after the procedure, the teenager walked out of the hospital healthier, straighter, and with a wider smile – a testament to how timely intervention can restore both posture and self-esteem in scoliosis patients.

Also Watch:

Scoliosis Awareness: Experts stress early detection in children and adolescents, as timely treatment can prevent severe deformities, improve quality of life, and enhance psychological well-being.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/