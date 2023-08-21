Mumbai News: 1 Arrested In Kidnapping Case Of Elderly Man; Investigation Unveils Complicated Plot

Representative Image

The Samata Nagar police have apprehended an accused named Lalit Rohit Patil in connection with the kidnapping of a 74-year-old man residing in Kandivali. The investigation into Patil's involvement has also unraveled a complex network of other suspects connected to the crime. In response, the police have launched an intensive search operation to apprehend the additional accused.

The intricate details of the case have unfolded as authorities dug deeper. The elderly man's abduction was rooted in a property dispute, leading to a calculated kidnapping scheme. The victim was eventually rescued by the police from Dhule.

The incident was brought to light through a complaint lodged by a 32-year-old woman, who resides with her family in Mira Road. With one of her sisters residing in Dubai and her elderly father living in the Thakur Village area of Kandivali, their familial ties spanned different regions. On August 9, the elderly man was suddenly taken from his Kandivali residence by unidentified individuals, an occurrence that was captured on the society's CCTV system.

Suspicion arose when the father's abrupt disappearance alarmed his daughter residing in Dubai. This led her to initiate an investigation, ultimately discovering that her father had fallen victim to a kidnapping. Urgently, she enlisted her sister's help in Mira Road to report the incident to the Samata Nagar police.

Prompt action followed as the woman lodged an official complaint regarding her father's abduction. With the registration of a kidnapping case, the police swiftly detained Lalit Patil, the elderly man's driver, for questioning. During the interrogation process, Lalit Patil and his cohorts divulged their involvement in the abduction.

Authorities revealed that following the abduction, the elderly man was confined in Dhule. Despite the circumstances, efforts were made to ensure his safety and well-being. A dedicated team from the Samta Nagar police was dispatched to Dhule for the successful rescue operation. The elderly man was safely recovered and brought back to Mumbai.

While the investigation has unearthed the names of additional suspects, the police are actively pursuing their apprehension. The complexity of the plot deepens as it emerges that family connections and property disputes played a role in the series of events. Authorities, however, have refrained from disclosing further details at this stage.