Mumbai: New passenger terminal, jetty to come up next to SoBo's famous Radio Club
After over a decade of planning and bureaucratic back and forth, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has firmed up its decision to create a jetty next to the Bombay Presidency Radio Club, in south Mumbai.
Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 08:53 AM IST