Mumbai: Nearly 2,000 families homeless after Malad fire, BMC springs into action

Screengrab

Mumbai: Though the massive fire in Appa pada in Malad east was extinguished at around 11 pm on Monday, cooling operations continued till next day. No one was found to be missing so the search operation was called off.

But the fire has rendered nearly 2,000 families homeless. The BMC has made temporary arrangements for accommodation and food for the affected families, said the civic official.

What caused the fire?

The fire broke out in the area that has around 5,000 huts located on the forest land on Monday evening. The flames spread rapidly due to the explosion of 15 to 20 LPG cylinders, which gutted around 850 huts.

Even after the fire was extinguished, there was a panic in the slum residents. So the BMC roped in Aapda Mitra, volunteers trained by the civic disaster management cell in evacuation with local police, guidance to the public and moving them to the assembly area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BMC springs into action for affected families

The BMC's P North ward has put up a tent on Buva Salvi maidan, Chaitanya hall and in front of Municipal Maternity hospital in Malad east.

"We have arranged a medical facility, clothes and food, 30 seats and a mobile toilet and drinking water facility for the 4,000 persons. The slum is located on the forest land, so the BMC can only give a temporary accomodation for the affected people. Accordingly, we have made arrangements in the pandal erected on Buva Salvi maidan," said a civic official.

Read Also Pune: Massive explosion CAUGHT ON CAMERA as fire engulfs factory in Dhayari

Meanwhile, the charred body found by the fire officials on Monday night is now identified as Hasan Mallappa (50 years).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)