Mumbai: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad threatens serious agitation over AC local issue

Photo: File Image

NCP MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra constituency, Jitendra Awhad, on Sunday held a public meeting in Mumbra, regarding the issue of AC locals. Addressing the gathering of over 300 people, the former minister warned the Central Railway to either withdraw AC local services during peak hours or face fierce agitation. Echoing the demand of daily commuters, mostly office-goers, Awhad asked the CR to bring back the non-AC locals which have been replaced by their AC counterparts.

In Saturday's edition, The FPJ reported how passenger associations clarified their stand that they aren't against the AC locals, however, 'unaffordable' prices of seasonal passes should be slashed.

Reiterating the stance, Awhad said, “We aren't against AC locals but railways need to focus on the plights of common passengers.” Asking the CR to resolve the issue on priority basis, he further said, “How can the railways replace 6-7 times costlier AC locals with non-AC ones, which are the lifeline of common passengers.”

Pointing out the extreme rush during morning hours, Awhad said that all local trains should be given halts at Mumbra and Kalwa. “The CR has cancelled 21 locals, which earlier used to stop at Kalwa/Mumbra stations. This is resulting in a stampede-like situation, especially during morning rush hours,” he underscored, remarking that railways should stop playing with the lives of common passengers.

However, the CR said, “The allegation of cancelling 21 locals is factually incorrect. In fact, train services, stopping at Mumbra and Kalwa, have increased since the new timetable came into effect on February 19,” said the CR official.

Several passengers presented in the meeting also demanded reduction in the price of AC seasonal passes. “We just want the railways to either keep the AC local fares affordable so that those who are travelling in non-AC trains can also use it. Otherwise, the railways should not replace the existing non-AC trains,” said Upnagariya Railway Pravasi Sangh president Nandkumar Deshmukh, who was present in the meeting.

Another passenger activist, Siddhesh Desai, who was also present on the occasion said, “Currently, it's almost impossible to board local trains from Mumbra and Kalwa, especially during morning rush hours. Railways have failed to provide basic facilities to the passengers.”

However, Rizwan Qureshi, 51, a frequent local commuter and Mumbra resident, alleged that most of the meeting participants were affiliated with a political party. Reacting to the allegation, Awhad said this is purely a passenger meeting. “Mumbai needs AC local. We are not against the introduction of AC local, but the price of season tickets needs to be revised,” said Qureshi.

Heavy security arrangements were made at the meeting venue, which was just outside the Mumbra railway station. Around hundred police personnel, including the RPF, GRP and city police were present.

Awhad has promised to hold similar meetings in Thane and Badlapur, soon.

