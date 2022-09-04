Mumbai: Central Railway collects Rs 175.98 crore; highest-ever April-August scrap revenue

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Taking its 'Zero Scrap Mission' further, the Central Railway (CR) registered a revenue of Rs 175.98 crore from scrap sale between April and August.

The earning is 35.19 per cent more as compared to the revenue of Rs 137.48 crore achieved during the corresponding period of last year.

Also, it's the highest-ever revenue generated from scrap sale in the April-August period in any year.

CR general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said that the disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment-friendly.