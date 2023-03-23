Mumbai: NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif's supporters protest outside ED office; visuals surface | Screengrab

Former state minister and NCP legislator Hasan Mushrif's supporters, who claimed to be farmers from Kolhapur, conducted a protest near ED's headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

The supporters claimed that all the charges of wrongdoing against Mushrif are wrong and baseless.

The supporters, around 50 of them, were later removed from the spot by the local police.

Mushrif to be questioned on March 24

Mushrif is facing ED's money-laundering probe related to a cheating case registered in Kolhapur and will be questioned on March 24 again to record his statement in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Maharashtra minister and NCP legislator Hasan Mushrif on Friday as part of its money-laundering probe into a cheating case registered by the Kolhapur police in February. He was earlier questioned twice by the agency.

The legislator from Kolhapur’s Kagal constituency, Mushrif had served as rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. On Monday he was questioned for about 10 hours to continue recording his statement as part of the ED’s money-laundering probe.

