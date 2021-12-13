Mumbai: NCB conducts raids at Dongri, Andheri and Bandra two days after drugs were seized at city airport

The Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit on Monday began raids at four locations in the city after MD drugs were seized at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport on Saturday.

The NCB conducted raids at two places in Dongri and one each in Andheri and Bandra.

"The drugs were being dispatched to Australia via courier and one person was detained," the NCB said about the MD drugs which were seized at airport.

The raid comes three days after when on Thursday, December 9, Mumbai airport's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) apprehended two Zimbabwean citizens attempting to smuggle 35 kilogrammes of Heroin worth Rs 240 crores. This is one of the largest seizures of Narcotics this year and the accused were carrying them in specially made cavities of Trolley bags. After getting the specific intelligence, the AIU officials intercepted those who were reportedly arriving from Ethiopia.

Earlier on Tuesday, December 7, the Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) apprehended a 24-year-old woman for allegedly possessing heroin worth Rs 1 crore. She was arrested in south Mumbai, PTI reported. According to the police, the accused Jamila Khatun Rahim Khan was detained by the ANC's Azad Maidan unit near the JJ Hospital crossroad

In separate incidents, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confiscated a huge quantity of heroin in Mumbai's Vile Parle area on November 2. The NCB claimed to have seized heroin worth crores in the international narcotics market, according to information shared by the agency.

Meanwhile, on October 8, the Mumbai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) claimed that it had confiscated 25 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 125 crores from a container at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 05:28 PM IST