Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has tendered unconditional apology for making statements against NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede and family despite giving an undertaking to the Bombay HC.

The Court has accepted his apology.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 03:07 PM IST