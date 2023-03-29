Mumbai: NCB busts inter-state drug syndicate, seizes 3,195 CBCS bottles; 5 arrested from multiple locations

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) |

Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai branch on Wednesday busted an inter-state drug syndicate operating in Punjab, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The syndicate was actively involved in illegal diversion of prescription drugs covered under NDPS Act, 1985.

The NCB did not just seize 3,195 bottles of Codeine based cough syrup from Thane but also arrested seven persons from multiple locations. They also seized vehicles and incriminating documents have also been seized.

NCB top official says intel was received about illegal sale of prescription drugs

In a press statement, Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director of NCB, said, "Initially, information was received from sources which indicated about active illegal sale of CBCS bottles along with other prescription drugs in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas. Consequently, an enquiry was initiated to trace out the network which led to the identification of a Bhiwandi-based person named Imran Aslam Devkar, who was procuring consignments of such illegally diverted prescription drugs and sold to street-level peddlers."

Ghawate further stated that further intelligence was gathered about Imran's locations, modus operandi; meanwhile, the NCB received information of Imran's Surat-based supplier Ankil Kholdwala.

Maintained vigil on key associates of network

"Thereafter, a discreet vigil was manitained upon the persons which resulted in identification other key associates of the network. Few days back, information was analysed wherein Ankil JK was scheming a plan to transport a huge quantity of drugs to Imran by road. Accordingly, surveillance was mounted on the key persons," he said, adding that they received confirmed information of transporter named Fakruddim Momin arriving in city on either March 27 or 28 to hand over consignment to Imran.

The official further stated that Ankil was supposed to arrive following morning to receive payment.

Driver nabbed on March 28, other key associates arrested from Thane, Palghar districts

Ghawate said, "After intensive onfield workout and anlaysis, the driver Fakruddin M was traced and identified. Consequently, the NCB field unit setup a layout around Bhiwandi Wada. On March 28, the vehicle arrived in the area and after positive confirmation, it was intercepted."

He added, "During preliminary questioning, the documents shown by them looked fake and upon search, 32 cartons containing 3,195 CBCS bottles were recovered. Upon further on field questioning, they stated that the consignment was supplied by Surat-based Ankil JK and destined for Bhiwandi Wada-based person."

He further said that Imran field after one his associates, Giridhar Chatury, informed him about NCB's presence . However, he [Giridhar] was also arrested with assistance of Thane rural police. With the associate's help, the NCB was able to arrest Imran as well.

Ankil's father was associate in drug trafficking racket

"Based on revelations made by Ankil, his father Jagdishchandra Bhogilal Kholwadwala who associate in illicit drug trafficking has been apprehended in this connection. Further, during questioning, Ankil JK, the Surat-based supplier disclosed that a consignment of illiclty diverted drugs was in transit from Mohali, Punjab to Surat which was also slated to be transported to Imran AD and other peddlers. The mentioned consignment was identified to be containing 3,500 CBCS bottles and steps were taken to intercept the consignment.," the NCB Zonal director told in his statement.

Reportedly, the suyndicate had been active for a few months while Ankil and Imran had been active for past four to five years.

Accused Ankil is MD Physician, motivated Imran to work as receive-cum-distributor

"Ankil JK is MD-Physician and has medical facility in Surat and had setup a firm for procurement of such drugs from manufacturing units based in North India. Imran AD was also previously involved in street-level peddling in Mumbai and adjoining areas," the officer said.

Elaborating on their connection, he said, "He came into contact with Ankil JK who motivated him to work as receiver cum distributor. After a period of this illicit drug business, Ankil JK calculated that procurement from various manufacturers was causing financial loss after which he had planned to setup a manufacturing unit along with Imran AD with own brand name. Various aspects are being investigated in this matter."