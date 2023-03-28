Mumbai: NCB, ATS discuss ways to curb drug menace

Twitter: @MumbaiNcb

Mumbai: To enhance national security, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, on Monday organised a coordination meeting with over 100 officers of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to strategise against drug trafficking and involvement of Pakistan-based smugglers.

Held at the Prerna Hall at Azad Maidan, the interaction will result in exchange of information on drug trafficking, resulting in crackdown on syndicates, said NCB sources. The one-hour session was coordinated by the Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Amit Ghawate, and senior ATS officers, including Additional Director General Sadanand Date and IPS officer Mahesh Patil.

ATS, NCB discussed how both agencies can work in tandem

Both ATS and NCB officials discussed how both agencies can work in tandem as it has been observed in some cases that drug seizures often lead to involvement of anti-national elements. “The NCB has busted cases wherein cadres of LTTE (militant organisation) were involved in drug trafficking and Pakistani handlers were found to be involved in some heroin seizure cases. Some of the topics discussed included international maritime routes used by the drug traffickers, cross border trafficking of drugs and threat to national security from these syndicates. In cases from Mumbai, efforts are not only to crack down on drug syndicates, but also break their financial backbone,” said the NCB official. Both the agencies are also working on intelligence sharing to jointly curb the menace of drug trafficking.

Earlier this month, an Iranian boat with five crew members allegedly carrying 61 kg drugs worth ₹425 crore was apprehended off the Gujarat coast. The action was the result of joint operation carried out by the Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The probe had revealed that the boat came from Chabahar port in Iran and the drugs were loaded at Pasni port of Pakistan. Similarly, in December 2022, a Pakistani boat with 10 crew members carrying arms, ammunition and 40 kg of narcotics worth ₹300 crore was intercepted off the Gujarat coast by the ICG.