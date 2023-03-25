Maharashtra: Four held for posing as NCB officers, extorting money; vehicle with 'Bharat Sarkar' title seized

Representative Image

Four people were arrested for allegedly posing as fake officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and extorting people in Akola district. The quartet was identified as Nadi Shah Mahebub Shah, 30, Ejaz Shah Rehman Shah, 24, Mohsik Shah Mehmood Shah, 23, and Asiq Shah Bashir Shah, 28. All of them are residents of Achalpur, a city in Amravati.

Four Wheelers with 'Bharat Sarkar' titles seized

Besides several fake documents, stamps and visiting cards, the police have also seized from them a four-wheeler bearing the titles 'Bharat Sarkar' and Govt of India Dy Director of NCB, beacon light and NCB embossing.

The fraud came to fore on Thursday when Akola district's Dahihanda Police received a tip-off that four people were raiding shops and extorting money in Akot city's Chhota Bazar area, while claiming themselves to be NCB officials. A special police team was deployed in Chhota Bazar to nab the accused.

Accused presented himself as Indian Revenue Service Officer

Simultaneously, the cops also alerted the NCB and a team from the anti-drug agency, too, reached the spot. The accused were successfully caught. Later, it came to light that Nadi Shah was the mastermind of the gang. With the help of fake documents, he presented himself as an Indian Revenue Service officer of the 2019 batch. Shah further claimed that he later joined the NCB, at its Delhi headquarters, as “Junior Intelligence Officer”.