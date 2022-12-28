Watch: NCB busts inter-state drug syndicate in Thane, seizes 4 kg charas and arrests two dealers

In pursuance to neutralise an inter-state drug syndicate, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has succeeded in a effective crackdown on the charas syndicate which was operating in the region. Consequent to this effort, 4 kgs of high quality charas has been seized and two people have been arrested in this matter.

The NCB was working on an input wherein the network had established connection for procurement of the drug from Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand and was involved in active supply to various states across India.

After enduring an intelligence workout, information was gathered wherein a carrier was coming to Mumbai with a drug consignment for delivery to a local distributor. On December 27, analysis led to identification of a carrier & supplier M.Kumar, who was onboard a train destined to Thane, Maharashtra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Immediately, a team of NCB officials set out to Thane Railway Station and waited for the arrival of the train. Soon, it was detected that a Mumbai-based receiver, named Ayaz AC, was heading to Thane Station to receive the said consignment. Accordingly, surveillance was mounted in the area to nab both carrier and receiver and a tactful perimeter was set up.

As the train arrived during the intervening night of Dec 27-28, the alert NCB officials identified the carrier and supplier based on information details and profiling. After ascertaining the identity of both carrier and receiver, the team discreetly maintained a safe trap layout and waited for the handing takeover activity.

Shortly after, the receiver came into the area and made few contacts for the delivery and as the carrier-receiver were in the act, the NCB team moved in and apprehended the duo red handed.

What all was recovered

During the search, 16 packets wrapped in brown tape were recovered from the bag of the carrier and when each were cut open, black sticky substance was found. Thereafter, upon questioning, it was revealed that it was charas. Consequently, upon weighing, a total of 4 kgs of charas was seized. Further investigation is in progress.

It would be pertinent to mention that drug supply during this festive & new year time takes a leap. The drug circuit flows down from various sources to party and holiday destinations, especially Mumbai and Goa in this region.

The said seizure has delivered an effective blow to the inter-state drug syndicate and yet again NCB has ruptured the demand-supply chain in its pledge towards maintaining a drug free society.