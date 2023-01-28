Thane: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede to deliver lecture on competitive exams

Sameer Wankhede | PTI

Thane: The Rotary Club of Dombivali (East) has organised a lecture on competitive exams for children titled 'Competitive Examination and Future of Youth' on Saturday at 5.30 pm. The lecture will be given by former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief and IRS officer Sameer Wankhede.

Vijay Dumbare, president of Rotary Club, Dombivali (East) said, "Competitive exams are very important in the life of youth. Many children reach the pinnacle of success through these competitive exams. This program has been organized with the aim of providing guidance to such children by experienced IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede."

The program will be held at 5.30 pm in Rotary Bhawan opposite Pendharkar College in MIDC, Dombivli East. This event is open to all. S.Gayathri one of the organising members appealed to the youths to attend the event in large numbers.

