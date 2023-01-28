Mumbai: Ex-mayor, son get protection from arrest in SRA fraud case | File Photo

Mumbai: A sessions court on Monday granted protection from arrest to former city mayor Kishori Pednekar and her son Saiprasad Pednekar among others in a case concerning fraud by acquiring Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) flats in Worli using forged documents.

Ex-mayor was booked for cheating and forgery

A detailed order is yet to be made available. The complaint was registered at Nirmal Nagar police station by an SRA official. The former mayor was booked along with three others including her son for offences of cheating and forgery. The flats in concern were located in Gomata Janata SRA society.

As per the complaint, Pednekar acquired a flat which was in the name of one Gangaram Boga in the society in suburban Worli. The complainant alleged that in 2008, the flat was allotted to Boga, but Pednekar mentioned it as her property in the 2017 civic body polls.

Those granted relief along with Ms Pednekar and her son by the sessions court are Prashant Gavas, Shaila Gavas and Girish Revankar. In its brief order on the former mayor,the court said that in the event of arrest, she be released on executing a bond of Rs1 lakh. It further prohibited Pednekar from leaving the country without its permission and that she may go abroad after the police file chargesheet in the matter, with the permission of the court. It also directed her to cooperate with the probe and attend the police station once a week on Thursday during a specific time.