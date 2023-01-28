Mumbai: Man booked for using duplicate vehicle registration for 5 years

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man booked for using duplicate vehicle registration for 5 years

The Mankhurd police have booked a man for allegedly using a fake number plate for his vehicle for the last five years.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 04:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
According to the police, a complaint was filed by Vilas Dighe, 55, a resident of Ghatkopar in December 2022 stating that the registration number of his tempo is being used by someone and he is receiving traffic challans for violations committed by an unknown fraudster. He has received challans of Rs25,000 so far.

Recently, a traffic police constable spotted a tempo near PMGP Mhada Colony bus stop in Mankhurd with the same registration. The police brought the tempo driver, identified as SK Khan, to the traffic police office for investigation.

Khan, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, told the police that he had bought a tempo from Nerul, Navi Mumbai, in April 2017 and had been using the fake registration number since then. He has been booked under relevant sections of law.

