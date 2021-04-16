Thane: NCB busts hydroponic marijuana cultivation in Dombivali's Palava City; two arrested

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested two persons for cultivating marijuana using hydroponics inside a two bedroom hall kitchen flat at Palava city, Dombivali.

NCB officials seized one kilogram of the marijuana from the flat. They also recovered cultivation setup, pH regulators, plant nutrients, clay pebbles , water pumps, air circulation systems, CO2 gas cylinders, photosynthesis lighting systems, etc. from the flat.

The two accused have been identified as Javed Jahangir Sheikh and Arshad Khatri.

According to NCB officials, they received information through the interrogation of previously arrested accused that marijuana is being cultivated at a location in Dombivali using hydroponics, and accordingly a raid was carried out on Thursday night.

NCB officials said that the flat belonged to one Rehan Khan who was in Saudi Arabia, and was financing the production of marijuana. Arshad, who is an expert in Hydroponic cultivation, used to grow marijuana in the house, while Javed managed the distribution.

To grow marijuana they used to procure seed from Amsterdam in Netherlands through the dark web. The yield was then sold to peddlers in Mumbai and Pune at the rate of Rs 2,500 per gram.

"The term hydroponic weed is referred to marijuana grown without soil. Using hydroponics helps the one who grows it get full control over the plan, and it also helps in getting a faster harvest. The proceeds of the sale was either in cash or in crypto currencies like Bitcoin. The domestic supply orders and contact with retail customers was being done through social media apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp," said a NCB officer, requesting anonymity.