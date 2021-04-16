Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on April 16: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru

On April 16, the prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged across the country. Yesterday (April 15), fuel prices were revised across the country after a 15-day pause in prices.



In New Delhi, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 90.40 per litre and Rs 80.73 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, for the last 15 days, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 90.56 and Rs 80.87 per litre respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were revised downwards on Thursday and were priced Rs 96.83 and Rs 87.81 per litre respectively. The same prices continue even today. Yesterday, the oil marketing companies reduced petrol and diesel prices by 15 paisa in city.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 90.62 per litre and Rs 83.61 respectively on April 16. In Chennai and Bengaluru, petrol is sold for Rs 92.43 and Rs 93.43 respectively. Today, diesel is sold at Rs 85.75 and Rs 85.60 in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.

With crude remaining below $65 a barrel in the global market, it has come as a relief for oil marketing companies in India. It is expected that the companies will head for the regular cut post the elections in various states are over.

Crude oil has been under pressure in the international market due to the rising COVID-19 cases which have led to demand fears and also talk about the increase in crude supplies in the coming months. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has sharply raised its world oil demand estimate for 2021. It stated that the global economy is recovering faster than previously expected, particularly in the US and China. All these factors are expected to give direction to crude oil prices in the coming days.