Mumbai: NCB arrests woman wanted in drug case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Thursday arrested a lady drug peddler who has been absconding since July, this year. The agency launched a special drive this month to trace and arrest the criminals wanted in such cases, officials informed. The arrested woman has been identified as Rubina Niyazu Sheikh.

According to Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede, based on intelligence, a team of NCB arrested Sheikh on Thursday from Mira Datar, Unjha, Gujarat.

The agency had earlier arrested three persons, in the same case and had seized a total 109.8 grams of Mephedrone (commercial quantity), Rs 77.92 lakh cash and 585.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 29.4 lakhs on July 18.

On specific information, a NCB Mumbai team mounted surveillance near LBS Road, Bori Kabrasthan, Palid Khadi, Pattrewali Chawal, Kurla (W), Mumbai and intercepted two persons - Shahnawaz Shahid Khan and Alam Naeem Khan and seized 56 grams of Mephedrone along with Rs 4.20 lakh cash at LBS Road, Kurla (W), Mumbai on July 18.

As per preliminary disclosure of the accused, NCB raided a house in Bandra and seized 53.8 grams of Mephedrone, Cash Rs 73.72 lakh and 585.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 29.4 lakhs.

In a follow-up operation, NCB had arrested a peddler - Ravi Arhhan Memon on July 19 at Bharat Nagar, BKC.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 07:21 PM IST