Mumbai: NCB arrests three peddlers who ordered LSD through darknet

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three drug peddlers after a series of raids and searches conducted in Navi Mumbai during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB confirmed the development.

On the basis of the intelligence developed by NCB's Mumbai zonal unit, the agency seized a total of 336 blots of LSD, which is a commercial quantity, six grams of cocaine and 430 grams of marijuana from three drug dealers who have been active and running their network in areas around Nerul, Navi Mumbai, since long time, NCB stated. "The trio used to smuggle drugs using a unique modus operandi by procuring LSD through the dark net," said an NCB officer.

On Wednesday night, NCB intercepted a car and recovered 10 grams marijuana and 121 blots of LSD (2.3 grams). They apprehended two persons, namely, Arbaaz Shaikh and Vineet Chandran. During the follow up action on Thursday, NCB Mumbai seized 420 grams of marijuana, six grams of cocaine and 215 LSD blots (commercial quantity) from the possession of one Suraj Singh at Nerul, Navi Mumbai.