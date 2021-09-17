Mumbai: NCB arrests man for extortion, dacoity, robbery and smuggling of drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Friday evening arrested a man allegedly involved in Mephedrone (MD) drug trafficking. The accused has past criminal records, agency officials said.



The arrested person has been identified as Azim Bhau alias Mohammad Azim Abu Saleem.



"He was previously associated with underworld and was involved in extortion, dacoity, robbery and smuggling of drugs cases. Day before yesterday we had caught some people with six kilograms of drugs. Our probe has revealed that Saleem was the main supplier of drugs," said Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede.

He added, "On receipt of specific information he was arrested from his Navi Mumbai hideout on Friday evening. We have seized MD in intermediate quantity from him. He will be produced before a concerned court on Saturday for remand."



NCB has been carried out searches and raids in suburban Mumbai, including Bandra and have action against some drug peddlers in past few days.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:09 PM IST