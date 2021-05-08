Mumbai: NCB arrests ex-Zambian army official with heroin worth Rs 26 crore

Mumbai, May 8: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Friday arrested a Zambian national with four kilograms of heroin worth Rs 26 crore. The accused is an ex-Zambian army official. What has baffled the anti-drug agency is that the accused had sourced heroin from Ethiopia, which until now was known for smuggling cocaine. The accused is also suspected to be having links with Afghan drug traffickers, sources said.

According to the NCB sources, on the basis of discreet information, under the supervision of Mumbai NCB Unit Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, a team of officers comprising VV Singh and Ashish Ranjan seized four kilograms of Heroin (Commercial Quantity) and intercepted one Zambian National - Kenith Mulowa at the international airport in Mumbai on Friday.

"Mulowa had arrived from Ethiopia two days ago and two days later his baggage had arrived at the airport. Since we had concrete information that Mulowa was involved in the smuggling of drugs, surveillance was mounted by the team of NCB near his hotel and airport area for the last two days. The NCB team followed Mulowa from the hotel to the airport and nabbed him red-handed with four kilograms of Heroin," said Wankhede.