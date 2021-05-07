Mumbai NCB arrests drug peddler from Goa in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Mumbai NCB has arrested Hemal Shah, a drug peddler from Goa, in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, ANI reported.

Shah was scheduled to be produced before a court later today.

Recently on Sunday night, in a joint operation, Mumbai and Goa units of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a notorious drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Goa.

According to the NCB, the owner of a hotel was also arrested along with Tiger Mustafa.

In this raid, the NCB has also recovered a huge amount of drugs from them.

Tiger Mustafa had managed to flee the NCB raid last week.