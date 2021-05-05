Mumbai: NCB seizes Pseudo-Ephedrine in Andheri destined to Australia

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai launched an operation at Andheri (E) and seized two kilograms of Pseudo-Ephedrine recently. The parcel was booked at Nagpur on April 29 and was destined to Toongabbie, New South Wales, Australia through an air courier. A team of NCB Mumbai has been dispatched to Nagpur for searching sender of the parcel.
According to the Zonal Director of the Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede, on the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized two kilograms of Pseudo-Ephedrine which was concealed in bottom of nine hot pots (cookers) at Andheri (E), Mumbai.
"The said parcel was booked at Nagpur on April 29 and was destined to Toongabbie in Australia. One team of NCB Mumbai has been dispatched to Nagpur for searching sender of the parcel. We have registered a criminal offence in the matter and are probing further," Wankhede said.
"Pseudoephedrine is a stimulant, but it is well known for shrinking swollen nasal mucous membranes, so it is often used as a decongestant. It reduces tissue hyperemia, edema, and nasal congestion commonly associated with colds or allergies. Pseudoephedrine is used for the manufacture of Psychotropic Substance Amphetamines and Methamphetamine," said an NCB official.
In another operation, on specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one Abdul Wahid (62) and seized 70 grams of Heroin at Vasai Road Railway Station on Monday. Wahid was travelling from Mathura to Panvel by Nizamuddin TVC SF Spl train. NCB team zeroed him at Vasai Road Railway station and intercepted him. During his physical check, 70 grams of heroin recovered from him in person.
"Heroin (Di-Acetyl Morphine) is an opioid drug made from morphine, a natural substance in the seedpod of the poppy plant. It can be mixed with water and injected with a needle. Heroin can also be smoked or snorted up the nose. All of these ways of taking heroin send it to the brain very quickly. This makes it very addictive," said an NCB official.
