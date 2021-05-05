Mumbai: NCB seizes Pseudo-Ephedrine in Andheri destined to Australia

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai launched an operation at Andheri (E) and seized two kilograms of Pseudo-Ephedrine recently. The parcel was booked at Nagpur on April 29 and was destined to Toongabbie, New South Wales, Australia through an air courier. A team of NCB Mumbai has been dispatched to Nagpur for searching sender of the parcel.

According to the Zonal Director of the Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede, on the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized two kilograms of Pseudo-Ephedrine which was concealed in bottom of nine hot pots (cookers) at Andheri (E), Mumbai.