SSR drug case: Court asks NCB to send disputed drug sample to lab to ascertain weight

Mumbai: In the drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to send a sample of blotting papers allegedly containing the drug LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) recovered from accused Anuj Keshwani to a forensic lab to ascertain the weight of the drug in the sample.

The court has ordered that the weight of the drug be ascertained sans the blotting paper and it be clarified whether the weight mentioned in the CA report included or excluded the blotting paper. It has also directed that the lab comply with the direction within 15 days of receiving its order.

The NCB had claimed that 0.62 gm of LSD was recovered along with other drugs such as 585 gm Charas, 270 gm Marijuana and 3.6 gm THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) in the house search of Keshwani on 6 September last year.

As per the NDPS Act, commercial quantity of LSD is considered to be 0.1 gm and small quantity 0.002 gm. In case of possession of commercial quantity of the drug, a provision of the Act comes into force that makes securing bail difficult. As per Sec 37 of the NDPS Act, the court has to be satisfied that the accused is not guilty of the offence and is not likely to commit an offence when on bail.