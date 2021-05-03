NCB arrests Nigerian national for trafficking drugs in Goa

Officials from the Mumbai Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested a notorious alleged drug trafficker from Goa. The accused, a Nigerian national and a football player had come to India three years ago and allegedly started dealing in drugs. The agency had recently raided a cafe in North Goa and seized large quantity of drugs in the operation. The foreigner was wanted in the said case. The agency is probing Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi connections of the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mustafa alias Tiger.

According to the NCB Mumbai Unit Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, on the basis of intelligence developed by NCB Mumbai, teams of NCB Mumbai and Goa on April 30 raided one Negi Café, opposite Arambol Beach, North Goa and seized 58 grams of Amphetamine (Commercial Quantity), 15 blots of LSD (Commercial Quantity), Cocaine, Mephedrone, Heroin and Ecstasy/MDMA in intermediate quantity. The said drug syndicate was allegedly being run by suspect Mustafa alias Tiger, a Nigerian National. Further, the caretaker of Negi Cafe Ranbir Singh was placed under arrest during the raid.

"We had also summoned owner of the said cafe who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, but he has not responded to the summons as of now," said Wankhede.

Explaining about the arrest operation of Mustafa, Wankhede said, "We had received information that Mustafa was hiding in a hotel in Goa since past two days. When we went to search the said hotel, the hotel owner Cajjitan Fernandez tried to misguide us. However, since we had concrete information we insisted on checking the hotel and found Mustafa in one of the rooms. We have also arrested Fernandez on charges of misguiding the NCB and giving shelter to a criminal."

"Mustafa would purchase drugs from foreign based suppliers. He would procure cocaine from Columbian drug channel, procure MDMA and Ecstasy from European suppliers. He was also in touch with African drug suppliers. He also gets Charas from Himachal Pradesh," said Wankhede.