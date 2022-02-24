Mumbai: Nawab Malik cited good cause and national interest to takeover Solidus Investment company, claims ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had alleged that NCP Minister Nawab Malik had usurped a prime property worth crores of rupees at Kurla, in their remand application had claimed that Malik had cited good cause to help poor families in Kurla to convince owner of M/s Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd to give Malik ownership rights of his property situated at Goawala Compound in Kurla.

"During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Munira Plumber, whose prime property at Goawala Compound in Kurla having current market value of Rs 300 crore was usurped by Nawab Malik through M/s Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd, a company owned by the family members of Malik," the agency had alleged in their remand application.

The ED had recorded a statement of one TN Sheshadri Iyenger who was the manager of Solidus Investment which had tenancy property in Goawala Compound. "In his statement, Iyenger stated that in 2002-03 Nawab Malik's father had met the owner of the company as they both had an old business relationship. Malik's father made the owner of the company understand the need of their premises which were lying unused and told the owner of the company to meet Malik. The company's owner then asked Iyenger to meet Nawab Malik. Iyenger then met Malik at his office in Mantralaya," the remand application stated.

"Malik, then Revenue Minister, explained to Iyenger about his proposed public service to the poor people of Kurla living in slums. Malik told Iyenger that his actual plan for the Government proposal was to build the new highway/flyover to connect Western suburb with Eastern suburb and also to connect newly made LTT railway station with the same. For which, the major hindrances were the hutments of about 360 families living in the layout area of the proposed flyover project, that these families would be needed to shifted to alternative accommodation. Malik also requested Iyenger to help him in the national interest as he was planning to give the warehouses premises to the Government at one rupee per annum for a few years on lease till the flyover was made. Additionally, he will arrange to build SRA project of houses on the left out of the Government land near the proposed flyover where these hutment dwellers of about 360 families would be reallotted the permanent houses through the said proposed scheme, that after the resettlement of these hutments, he was planning to use this premises for his children and brother's family business," ED claimed in its remand application.

Malik, who was aware that Solidus was a tenant in the property, told Iyenger that he would be able to succeed in getting the complete ownership and approval from the landlord. Owners of Solidus then started the procedure to sell their company M/s Solidus Investment Pvt Ltd from their share holding to Malik's family.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:24 PM IST