Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi service to be inaugurated on February 17

The much-awaited Mumbai water taxi services promising connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be inaugurated on February 17 in the presence of Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

As per the report, two operators out of four will initially start the services and the tentative tariff will be Rs 800 and Rs 550 for DCT-Belapur and DCT-JNPT routes, respectively. A monthly pass to Belapur would cost around Rs 12,000.

The service, which was was first planned three decades ago, will considerably reduce commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

According to reports from The Indian Express, initially, the water taxis will operate on three routes-

Domestic Cruise Terminal at Ferry Wharf, Mazgaon and the terminals at Belapur Belapur and Elephanta Caves Belapur and JNPT

An official told IE that the routes will be extended in the future. Other routes include International Cruise Terminal to Elephanta, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Rewas, Karanjade, Dharamtar, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Belapur, Nerul, Vashi and Airoli and DCT to Khanderi islands and JNPT.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:35 AM IST