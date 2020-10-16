Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune weather update: IMD says no severe weather over Maha today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the well-marked, low-pressure area over Konkan and neighbourhood has moved west-northwestwards and emerged into the east-central Arabian sea. This low-pressure area remained centered over the east-central Arabian Sea off the North Maharashtra coast at 5.30 am today.
Taking to Twitter, IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar wrote: "Well marked low pressure area ovr Konkan & nearby moved WNW & emerged into Arabian Sea off North Maharashtra coast at 0530 hrs 16th Oct Very likely to move further WNW & turn to a Depression ovr Arabian Sea off N Maharashtra–S Gujarat coasts next 24 hrs. No severe weather over Maha."
On Thursday, the weather agency issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and an orange alert for Konkan, Mumbai, and other nearby areas. The IMD had also issued a warning to ports and fishermen as the sea is expected to be rough in the next two to three days.
The IMD on Thursday predicted a "drastic reduction" in rainfall activity in the state from Friday. Western Maharashtra districts of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur have been witnessing heavy showers in the last two days. Mumbai, too, witnessed water-logging in many areas on Thursday after overnight rains.
As per the IMD, in Pune and adjoining areas, moderate rainfall coupled with thundery activity is likely to occur on Friday. From Saturday onwards, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in the district, it said.
Meanwhile, the weather forecast put out by IMD Mumbai indicates the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. While the rainfall might have brought in some respite from the heat, the humidity levels will be at 87% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba.
IMD Mumbai also said that the city can expect a cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain on Friday. "Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells," IMD Mumbai said on its website.
