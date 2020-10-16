Mumbai Crime Watch: Vikhroli man arrested under POCSO for molesting daughter

A man from Vikhroli Parksite was arrested on Wednesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old daughter.

Sub-inspector of Parksite police station, Savita Mane said: “Parashuram Mohan Satpute residing at Doctor Ambedkar Society of Varsha Nagar, Parksite, Vikhroli (West), is accused of molesting his daughter on October 11. The incident came to light after the mother of the victim had filed a complaint regarding the same on October 13.”