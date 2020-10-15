Mumbai crime watch: Three IPL bookies held by DCP's special squad

MHB Police in Borivali have arrested three men from the Borivali-Dahisar belt for placing bets in the ongoing Indian Premier League T-20. The trio was arrested as a part of the constant crackdown on those involved in the cricket betting racket.

According to police, they first laid a trap in Sai Shakti building near Deepa Bar in Dahisar (W) on Wednesday, wherein they caught Kunal Jain, who was engaged on the phone while placing bets. His arrest led police to two other bookies Dinesh Shah and Vrushabh Shah, from the neighbourhood.

The arrests were made by a special squad set up by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 11). The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.