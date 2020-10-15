Mumbai crime watch: Three held, two women rescued in Kashimira lodge sex racket

The rescue of two women (aged 23 and 24 years) from a lodge in Kashimira has exposed the nefarious activities of some owners who are operating prostitution dens under the garb of a lodge. Three people, including the operator, cashier and waiter of a lodge in Kashimira, have been arrested for their involvement in facilitating prostitution activities at their establishment. The trio were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act,1956.

Acting on a tip off about flesh trade, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare and Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Rajesh Pansare, under the supervision of newly appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Vilas Sanap of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate.

Following a tip off that Hotel Amrapali, a lodging and boarding facility located in Kashimira, was being used as a front for operating a prostitution racket, the team sent a decoy customer to the establishment. After confirming the information of the ‘pick up’ service by striking a deal with the hotel staff, the team swooped down on the lodge on Wednesday. The operator Suresh Yadav (45), cashier Kamlesh Mandal (25) and waiter Mukesh Yadav (35) were taken into custody. The police team rescued two women from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers. The women were shifted to a rehabilitation center. Further investigations were underway.