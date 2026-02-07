Mumbai: Narsee Monjee Professor Died Of Massive Internal Bleeding After Local Train Stabbing | File Photo

Mumbai: In the case of Narsee Monjee professor Alok Kumar Singh’s fatal stabbing on a local train on January 24, the post-mortem report stated he died due to heavy internal bleeding after the ‘tweezer’ used pierced his intestine and major blood vessels.

Meanwhile, women passengers who reportedly witnessed the incident have not yet approached the railway police to record their statements. According to sources, statements of three passengers who were present in the same compartment at the time of the incident have been recorded. The police have not revealed their identities.

The government railway police (GRP) has appealed to the passengers, especially eyewitnesses, to come forward and record their statements. The sharp weapon penetrated nearly six inches into the abdomen, cutting through the skin, muscles, abdominal lining, intestines, and vital blood vessels. The Borivali railway police said that while the exact quantity of blood loss was not mentioned in the postmortem report, it noted profuse internal bleeding.

