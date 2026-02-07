Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!

Know How Mumbai Can Attend Ricky Kej's Concert For Free: |

Mumbai is all set for a musical treat tonight as three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej takes the stage at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026. The celebrated composer and environmentalist will perform live at the iconic Asiatic Library Steps, with the concert scheduled between 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

One of the biggest highlights of the concert is that it's completely free to attend, just like all events at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. However, entry is subject to limited seating and crowd control, making early arrival absolutely essential for those who don’t want to miss out.

How To Attend Ricky Kej’s Concert For Free

While no tickets are sold online or offline, free entry passes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can collect their passes from the help desk at Rampart Row, a common pass-distribution point during the festival.

Pass distribution usually begins around 3:00 PM, and given Ricky Kej’s massive fan following, long queues are expected well before that. Festival-goers are strongly advised to arrive early, as seats tend to fill up quickly for headline music events at Kala Ghoda.

What To Expect From The Performance

Ricky Kej’s live concert promises to be an immersive musical experience, blending Grammy-winning compositions, orchestral arrangements, and world music influences. His performances often centre around themes of unity, sustainability, nature, and the human spirit, delivered through powerful global collaborations.

About Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej is a globally acclaimed Indian composer and environmentalist, widely recognised for using music as a medium for positive social and environmental change. A three-time Grammy Award winner, he has been honoured with the Padma Shri and has also served as a UN Goodwill Ambassador. Known for iconic projects like Winds of Samsara, Kej continues to represent Indian music on the world stage.