 Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRicky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!

Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej takes the stage at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026. The celebrated composer and environmentalist will perform live at the iconic Asiatic Library Steps, with the concert scheduled between 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Know How Mumbai Can Attend Ricky Kej's Concert For Free: |

Mumbai is all set for a musical treat tonight as three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej takes the stage at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026. The celebrated composer and environmentalist will perform live at the iconic Asiatic Library Steps, with the concert scheduled between 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

One of the biggest highlights of the concert is that it's completely free to attend, just like all events at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. However, entry is subject to limited seating and crowd control, making early arrival absolutely essential for those who don’t want to miss out.

How To Attend Ricky Kej’s Concert For Free

While no tickets are sold online or offline, free entry passes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can collect their passes from the help desk at Rampart Row, a common pass-distribution point during the festival.

FPJ Shorts
'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup Scare
'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup Scare
Mary Kom Actor Sunil Thapa, Who Played Priyanka Chopra's Coach, Dies At 68 While Undergoing Treatment At Kathmandu Hospital
Mary Kom Actor Sunil Thapa, Who Played Priyanka Chopra's Coach, Dies At 68 While Undergoing Treatment At Kathmandu Hospital
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification For 637 Positions Out At iocl.com; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification For 637 Positions Out At iocl.com; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
'We Were Waiting To Cut Cake': Delhi Biker's Parents Were Awaiting Him For Anniversary Celebrations When Fatal Crash Occured
'We Were Waiting To Cut Cake': Delhi Biker's Parents Were Awaiting Him For Anniversary Celebrations When Fatal Crash Occured

Pass distribution usually begins around 3:00 PM, and given Ricky Kej’s massive fan following, long queues are expected well before that. Festival-goers are strongly advised to arrive early, as seats tend to fill up quickly for headline music events at Kala Ghoda.

What To Expect From The Performance

Ricky Kej’s live concert promises to be an immersive musical experience, blending Grammy-winning compositions, orchestral arrangements, and world music influences. His performances often centre around themes of unity, sustainability, nature, and the human spirit, delivered through powerful global collaborations.

About Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej is a globally acclaimed Indian composer and environmentalist, widely recognised for using music as a medium for positive social and environmental change. A three-time Grammy Award winner, he has been honoured with the Padma Shri and has also served as a UN Goodwill Ambassador. Known for iconic projects like Winds of Samsara, Kej continues to represent Indian music on the world stage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!
Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!
Vada Pav Isn't Entirely Mumbai in Origin! Anthropologist Kurush F Dalal Traces The Street Food's...
Vada Pav Isn't Entirely Mumbai in Origin! Anthropologist Kurush F Dalal Traces The Street Food's...
Japan's Iconic Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Has Been Canceled Because Of Unruly Tourists? Know...
Japan's Iconic Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Has Been Canceled Because Of Unruly Tourists? Know...
Kriti Sanon Makes International Runway Debut At Dubai In Two-Piece Ivory Ensemble Featuring Pearls &...
Kriti Sanon Makes International Runway Debut At Dubai In Two-Piece Ivory Ensemble Featuring Pearls &...
What Is Mumbai's Flower Show Held By BMC Every Year? Here's To Know Everything About This Bloom...
What Is Mumbai's Flower Show Held By BMC Every Year? Here's To Know Everything About This Bloom...