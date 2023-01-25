e-Paper Get App
Naresh Lalwani succeeds Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager Western Railway who was holding the additional charge of Central Railway also.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Mumbai: Naresh Lalwani takes charge as General Manager, Central Railway division
Mumbai: Naresh Lalwani has taken over as the new General Manager of Central Railway. He is a senior officer of the Indian Railway Engineering Service of 1985 exam batch.  Before taking over as General Manager, Central Railway, he was working as Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer of Western Railway. He succeeds Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager Western Railway who was holding the additional charge of Central Railway also.

About Naresh Lalwani

Lalwani completed his graduation from Govindram Sakseria Institute of Technology and Science, Indore in 1985 and completed his Executive Master of Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management, Indore in 2010.   Lalwani has got wide experience in both construction and open line operation.  He has rich experience of holding various important positions in Indian Railways.  Starting his career from Lumding, Assam, he worked in Northeast Frontier Railway for 10 years.  After this, he worked on various posts in Ahmedabad and Mumbai Divisions in Western Railway.  

Lalwani has also worked as a professor in Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineering, Pune imparting knowledge to Railway officers. He is a specialist in the fields of contracts and arbitration, safety and management development.  He has worked as Chief Engineer (Track Machines), Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad Division on Southern Railway. 

He has undergone Management training in China and France, Track Machine Training in Austria and Italy, Leadership Training in America and Vigilance in Austria.

