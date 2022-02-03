Mumbai: Narendra Singh Tomar and Ashwini Vaishnav flag off 1000th trip of Kisan Rail from Savda to Adarsh Nagar

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India flagged off the 1000th trip of Kisan Rail on Central Railway from Savda, Maharashtra to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi through weblink on February 3rd 2022.



The train from Savda to Adarsh Nagar Delhi had 23 coaches in which 453 tons of banana were transported. So far, 3.45 lacs farm produce has been transported in 1000th Kisan Rail from Central Railway.



While addressing the gathering Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that our country is agriculture oriented and under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented number of initiatives for betterment of farmers. He also said transportation of perishables such as fruits and vegetables to markets at distant places at reasonable cost to get better price through Kisan Rail was one such scheme.

Tomar also said that he is very happy to be present on this occasion of flagging off of 1000th trip of Kisan Rail on Central Railway as he was present on the occasion of flagging off of 1st Kisan Rail and 100th Kisan Rail at the hands of Prime Minister.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways said that Prime Minister always keeps the farmer at center of focus and initiated various steps for the betterment of farmers. Kisan Rail is one such initiative which made farmers to transport their agriculture produce to distant market places economically and quickly. He also mentioned with pride about the banana of Jalgaon which has got GI-Tag. He further congratulated the farmers of Jalgaon and appealed to come forward with suggestions if any, for further improvement.



Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India and Raksha Khadse, Member of Parliament also appreciated the initiatives taken by Railways towards betterment of farmers.



Chandrakant Patil and Shirish Chaudhari, MLAs were present at Savda railway station on the occasion.



V.K. Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board welcomed the gathering and briefed about the running of Kisan Rail since its inception and and how it is gathering popularity amongst the small farmers. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway presented the vote of thanks from Mumbai. During the event all COVID-19 protocols were observed.



