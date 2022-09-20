Mumbai: NAREDCO to host first ever ‘Homethon Property Expo 2022’ at BKC

NAREDCO to host Homethon Property Expo 2022 | Photo credit: IANS

MUMBAI: National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra will organise the first ever real estate exhibition ‘Homethon Property Expo 2022’ bringing over 100 developers along with housing finance companies under one roof. The exhibition will be held from September 30 to October 2 at the Jio Convention Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The event is anticipated to host around 50,000 home buyers across Maharashtra. Over 100 developers will be exhibiting over 10,000 developments ranging across luxury to premium to affordable categories, from multiple locations in all over Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Besides, there will be special attractions on properties from Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur too.

Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said, “Following the pandemic in which everything was limited to digital, customers will be able to see what Maharashtra's top developers have to offer in real-time.”

Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO, said, “The end user-driven property market is experiencing a home buying rally in the past few quarters. With an increase in disposable income, savings, and job stability, today's homebuyers are more confident than ever in their purchasing decisions.

As all these factors come together during the festive season, the market condition is expected to be more positive. At the Homethon Property Expo, homebuyers will have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to choose from an array of offerings from various developers further enabling them to buy their dream home.”

Second Home Project

A Second Home Projects and plotted schemes will also be highlighted in this exhibition. It will also exhibit housing finance companies, giving prospective homebuyers from across the state a complete home-buying guide.

The pavilion of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will add value to the discerning homebuyers to conduct the timely due diligence of the developer’s project registration details.