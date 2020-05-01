'Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune to be in red zone': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also said the state government will be introducing some relaxations after May 3 after taking stock of the situation in areas where COVID patients are more. “But, be cautious and co-operate, else whatever we have achieved in the past few days will be lost. So, we will go ahead with patience and caution,” he further added.

He also spoke about Maharashtra government’s initiative in arranging transportation for migrants workers so that they can go back to their respective states. The state government is also trying to get back people of Maharashtra from other states.

"Thanks to your blessings, I'm the CM of this state. And you continue to help me with your courage, strength, bravery and support. Instead of calling it a lockdown, I consider it a speed-breaker or the way the Singapore PM addressed it, ‘circuit breaker’," Uddhav said.

He urged people not to panic. "I want people not to panic about COVID-19. It's only about starting the treatment on time. From infants to 83-year-olds, people have recovered and gone home. People on ventilators have also recovered well."

Thackeray also paid a tribute to all known and unknown fighters, and workers on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. During the address he said, "I pay my tributes to all known and unknown fighters, and workers on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Maharashtra is what it is today because of the tremendous struggle and sacrifices of thousands."