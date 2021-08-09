Mumbai: MVA partners to contest upcoming local body polls independently, says Nawab Malik

It’s now official. Even though the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are sharing power in Maharashtra, they will not contest the upcoming local bodies together. They will go solo considering the varied political situation at the ground level.

NCP chief spokesman and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik, on Monday, said it is not the stand of ruling MVA partners to contest the upcoming local body elections together. “The elections will take place depending on the local political situation. It is not for a fight between three allies and BJP. Based on the local situation, the decision will be taken whether to contest elections jointly or independently,” he noted.

“In some places, the BJP does not exist. In a few districts, Congress and NCP will be pitted against each other. In some districts, NCP-Shiv Sena will join hands and contest polls together,” said Malik. “The decision to go solo or form an alliance will be taken after considering the prevailing political situation,” he noted.

Malik’s statement came days after state Congress president Nana Patole’s announcement that the party will fight ensuing local body elections independently and it has already started preparations for the same.

Patole after his meeting with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on July 23 had declared that the party has taken a policy decision to fight upcoming civic and local body elections in the state independently. However, the decision to go solo in the state assembly and Lok Sabha polls has been left to the party high command.

Earlier, state NCP chief Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in separate statements had said that they will form an alliance for the ensuing BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections and also for other bodies if Congress decides to fight independently.