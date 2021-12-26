e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:55 PM IST

Mumbai: MVA leaders meet Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan

While the reason for the meeting remains unannounced as yet, the schedule of the election to the post of Assembly speaker is likely during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature, which is slated to end on December 28.
PTI
Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari | PTI

A delegation of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Maharashtra, including Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

While the reason for the meeting remains unannounced as yet, the schedule of the election to the post of Assembly speaker is likely during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature, which is slated to end on December 28.

The Governor, incidentally, is yet to approve 12 names given by the state government for nomination to the Legislative Council through his quota.

While Shinde is part of the Shiv Sena, Thorat is from the Congress and Bhujbal from the NCP.

The Sena, Congress and NCP are the three main constituents of the MVA led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:55 PM IST
