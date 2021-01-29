Mumbai: MVA government seeks more funds from NABARD for backward regions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday sought more funds from NABARD for backward regions of the state, a state government release said.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has proposed a credit plan of Rs 5.94 lakh crore for Maharashtra for 2021-22.

It is an increase of 8 percent or Rs 46,481 crore over the previous year.

Of the Rs 5.94 lakh crore, NABARD has proposed Rs 1.27 lakh crore for agriculture and Rs 3.48 lakh crore for micro, small and medium enterprises.