 Mumbai: MuSo Becomes First Indian Museum To Win Prestigious 'Hands On! Children In Museum Award', Brings Miffy Trophy To India
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Mumbai’s Museum of Solutions (MuSo) became the first Indian museum to win the prestigious ‘Hands On! Children in Museums’ award | FPJ

Mumbai’s Museum of Solutions (MuSo) became the first Indian museum to win the prestigious ‘Hands On! Children in Museums’ award. Competing alongside 32 top museums from 17 countries around the world, MuSo became the winner for the award’s 13th edition.

The Hands On! Children In Museums Award is a highly competitive international competition, established in 2011 by the European Museum Academy and Hands On! International Association of Children in Museums. It is awarded annually to enhance the recognition of excellence in the specific sector of international children’s museums.

Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of MuSo

Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of MuSo | FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

This year, a total of 32 museums participated in the competition from 17 countries, with six museums listed as finalists. Winning the 13th edition of the prestigious award, MuSo received a cash prize of 7500 Euros and it will hold a bronze statue of Miffy, the world-famous children’s character created by Dick Bruna, for one year. With this achievement, MuSo brought the trophy Miffy to India from the previous year’s winner, Japan’s Tokyo Toy Museum.

Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of MuSo, said, “Winning the Hands On! Children in Museums Award is a dream come true. This recognition validates our mission to create a space where children can explore, learn, and grow. It's a testament to the power of museums to inspire and educate the next generation."

Notably, MuSo was recently included in TIME magazine’s list of the Top 100 Places in the World. Launched just over a year ago, MuSo has rapidly established itself as a leading institution that aims to inspire curious young minds into future changemakers. MuSo's focuses on science, technology, engineering, mathematics, climate change, and sustainable development, empowering children to become active change agents.

“MuSo's victory highlights its exceptional quality and innovation. Its interactive approach, focus on real-world problems, and global perspectives create a dynamic learning environment that sparks curiosity and critical thinking” added Shete.

