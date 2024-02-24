Mumbai Children's Literature Festival Launches 4 New Books, Welcomes Soha Ali Khan For Storytime

Four new children’s books were launched in Mumbai at the children’s literature festival organised by Museum of Solutions. Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan participated in the literature festival to read stories to the children visiting the literature festival.

Museum of Solutions's Literature Festival

Museum of Solutions (MuSo), a one-of-its kind children’s museum in Mumbai, had organised a one-day children’s literature festival Peek A Book on Saturday. The festival showcased some of the most relevant Indian children’s books that young readers enjoyed. Peek A Book Children’s Festival at MuSo was a platform and part of the book-tour of four well-known Indian children’s authors to launch their new books in Mumbai.

Peek A Book

The fifth part of Gajapati Kulapati series by Ashok Rajagopalan- ‘Gajapati Kulapati Kweee’ was released, while award-winning children’s author Anushka Ravishankar launched the latest book in her series of ‘Smarty Pants’. Archaeologist and Sahitya Akademi Bal Puraskar Award winner Devika Cariapa brought history to the interest of children by her new book ‘A Children’s History of India in 100 Objects’ and author Anand Neelakantan unveiled his new book ‘Mahi The Elephant Who Flew Over the Blue Mountains’.

Lubaina Bandukwala, Curator of Peek A Book Festival said, “Indian children’s authors have produced a wide range of world class books, but are often lost in the larger market of books from international publications. Peek A Book is a platform for authors of Indian children’s books to connect with their readers and encourage the discoverability of the latest Indian children’s books for all ages.”

Bollywood Actor Soha Ali Khan also participated in the literature festival and read stories to the children at the Museum of Solutions. She read her book Inni and Bobo to more than 25 young children from the city in the library at the museum.

Tanvi Jindal Shete, Founder of Museum of Solutions, said “Our first children’s festival celebrated the art of storytelling while encouraging young kids to read, listen, and create new stories. I believe that India’s rich immersive literature has the potential to empower our younger generation to imagine new possibilities and motivate them to change the world.”