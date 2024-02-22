Mumbai: MuSo To Organise Literature Fest For Children On Feb 24

Left Anushka Ravishankat/ Right Anand Neelakantan | Dhairya Gajara

The Museum of Solutions (MuSo) will organise a oneof-its-kind children’s literature festival in Mumbai on Saturday, February 24. The festival will showcase some of the most relevant Indian children’s books that young readers can enjoy. It will feature 16 sessions, each designed to offer a diverse range of books to appeal to kids aged between 4-12 years.

Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of MuSo, said that the festival celebrates the art of storytelling while encouraging children to read, listen and create new stories. India’s rich, immersive literature has the potential to “empower the younger generation to imagine new possibilities and motivate them to change the world,” she said.

Peek A Book Children's Literature Festival

At the festival, actor Soha Ali Khan will narrate stories to children, written in collaboration with Kunal Khemu, while award-winning children’s author Bijal Vachharajani will provoke children’s thoughts on climate change through her book ‘When Fairyland Lost Its Magic’. Chennai-based author Vibha Batra will explore gender biases through a folk dance, while Ashifa Sarkar Vasi will introduce children to ballet.

Author Katie Bagli will organise fun-filled games based on symbiotic relationships in nature. The festival will also be a platform for the launch of four books. Ashok Rajagopalan will release the fifth part of Gajapati Kulapati series, titled ‘Gajapati Kulapati Kweee’, while award-winning children’s author Anushka Ravishankar will launch the latest book in her series of ‘Smarty Pants’.

Archaeologist and Sahitya Akademi Bal Puraskar Award winner Devika Cariapa and author Anand Neelakantan will also unveil their new books, ‘A Children’s History of India in 100 Objects’ and ‘Mahi The Elephant Who Flew Over the Blue Mountains’, respectively.

Curator Lubaina Bandukwala said, “Peek A Book is all about opening up children’s minds and creating curiosity about the world around them. We are delighted that Peek A Book goals find resonance in everything that MuSo aims to accomplish. We are pleased to be mission partners with them through the Children’s Literature Festival.”