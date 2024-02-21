13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket: Tanmay Mayekar Sparkles In Mumbai Police Victory

Greater Mumbai Police CC snatched a narrow two-wicket win against a determined Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company (DMCC) SC in a second round Elite Division Group-B match of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and at the Western Railway Ground, Cross Maidan on Wednesday.

Batting first, DMCC SC were bowled out for a paltry 119 runs in 19.2 overs. Opening bat Harshit Janwadkar top-scored with a solid 73 runs. However, he did not get any support from the other batters. Mumbai Police bowlers Swapnil Kulwye 3 for 22, Atul More 3 for 26 and Kushagra Gupta 2 for 15 claimed the wickets.

In reply, Mumbai Police struggled a bit, but managed to reach the winning target making 123 runs for 8 wickets in 19.2 overs. The hero of Mumbai Police win was middle-order bat Tanmay Mayekar who scored a patient 44 runs and Shaun Rodrigues who contributed 31 useful runs to guide the cops to victory. DMCC bowlers Heramb Parab 2 for 11, Sajid Sheikh 2 for 23, Monu Chouhan 2 for 27 and Roneet Thakur 2 for 35) tried to restrict the Mumbai Police innings, but their efforts went in vain.

Later, in a Plate Group match, United Patni Industries CC defeated MTNL SC, Mumbai by 30 runs. Batting first United Patni CC scored 140 for 5 wickets in 20 overs. They then restricted MTNL SC to 110 runs for 9 wickets from their quota of 20 overs to clinch the win.

Brief scores - Elite Group: Dream Mills CC 129 for 7, 20 overs (Matrik Thakkar 32*, Deepak Shukla 27; Asutosh Mali 2/12, Manas Raikar 2/16, Tejas Mankar 2/25) beat Bank of Maharashtra 117 all out, 19.1 overs (Omkar Patankar 52; Matrik Thakkar 2/13, Bharat Singh 2/17, Ajeet Kalwar 2/17, A.F. Inam 2/24).

DMCC Sports Club 119 all out, 19.2 overs (Harshit Janwadkar 73; Swapnil Kulwye 3/22, Atul More 3/26, Kushagra Gupta 2/15) lost Mumbai Police 123 for 8, 19.2 overs (Tanmay Mayekar 44, Shaun Rodrigues 31; Heramb Parab 2/11, Sajid Sheikh 2/23, Monu Chouhan 2/27, Roneet Thakur 2/35).

Plate Group: United Patni Industries CC 140 for 5, 20 overs (Alsaad Shaikh 69*, Parth Chandan 33; Vinay Yadav 2/24) beat MTNL SC, Mumbai 110 for 9, 20 overs (Vishal Desai 33, Sanket Paralkar 31, Santosh Yadav 25; Omar Patni 3/25, Parth Chandan 2/67).

Mazagaon Docks SC 144 for 9, 20 overs (Mayur Gharat 53; Abhimanyu Singh 3/30, Siddhesh Chavan 2/30) lost Larsen & Toubro 145 for 8, 19 overs (Akash Palande 49, Mukesh Patil 31; Faizan Welder 4/26, Mayur Gharat 3/30).