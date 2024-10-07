Mumbai: Murder Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Sachin Kurmi Linked To Political Rivalry; 3 Arrested

Sachin Kurmi with Chhagan Bhujbal | File Photo

Mumbai: Byculla police on Sunday arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Kurmi, affiliated with the Ajit Pawar faction.

Kurmi was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants around 12:27 a.m. on October 5, near his family-owned Kaichii Unisex Salon, located in Shankeshwar Darshan Apartment in the New Patra Chawl area of Ghodapdeo, Byculla East. According to police, locals found Kurmi's body in a bloodied state with severe injuries to his head, neck, and chest. He was rushed to JJ Hospital but was declared dead by 1:20 a.m., police said.

Kurmi’s nephew Ritesh filed an FIR against unknown individuals, prompting police to launch an investigation. Initially, the murder was suspected to be due to an old enmity, but police later considered a financial motive. However, the case is now believed to be politically motivated, especially with Maharashtra's assembly elections approaching.

Police sources revealed that several individuals are suspected to be involved in the crime. While not all have been traced, police managed to apprehend three suspects on Sunday: Ananda Kale alias Anya (39), Vijay Kakde alias Papya (34), and Praful Patkar (26). Anya has a criminal history involving extortion and rioting and is believed to be part of a gang. The three accused were produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody until October 14 for further interrogation.

Police sources revealed that they have detained an individual who is being questioned to determine the motive behind Kurmi’s murder. Prima facie, it appears that the 'gang' leader who ordered the murder is currently in a hospital in Pune, though this could be a cover to distance him from the crime. According to sources, this individual is a political leader from the ruling party’s Mathadi Labor Wing, which oversees the employment and welfare of Mathadi workers in Maharashtra. The leader allegedly wields significant influence in the Byculla area and is attempting to contest the upcoming elections for the position of councillor. Kurmi, a close associate of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s family from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, was seen as an obstacle to the leader’s ambitions. Additionally, sources indicated that Kurmi had a separate conflict with another individual closely linked to the Mathadi labor leader, further intensifying the rivalry.

Following this dispute, the alleged assailants plotted to eliminate Kurmi, with plans in the making for several months. “They were aware of Kurmi’s routine of going for a walk after dinner, and the plan was to murder him at that time,” a source said.

Meanwhile, police revealed another factor in the case: the leader of the Mathadi Labor Wing had previously lent Rs. 9 lakh to Kurmi’s brother, resulting in a dispute over repayment. This conflict ultimately led Kurmi to file an FIR against the leader, which police sources suggest could be a significant reason behind their long-standing rivalry.

The trio who are arrested are charged with murder.