Mumbai: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi Killed In Byculla; Probe Underway

Mumbai: Sachin Kurmi, the taluka president of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was attacked by 2-3 unknown assailants and succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Saturday. The attack occurred behind the MHADA colony in the Byculla area, where Kurmi was assaulted with a sharp weapon.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12:30 am. Upon receiving the information, police officers rushed to the spot and found Kurmi gravely injured. He was immediately transported to JJ Hospital in a police vehicle, but despite the swift response, doctors declared him dead on arrival. A postmortem is currently being conducted to further investigate the cause of death.

Mumbai Police also informed that a case has been registered and further probe in the murder case of Sachin Kurmi is underway.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.