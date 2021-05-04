Mumbai: MU LLM students demand postponement, gap between two exam papers

The Student Law Council has written to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Mumbai (MU) to postpone the first semester examination of Master of Law (LL.M) programme starting from May 17, as admissions were delayed. In addition, the council has requested the varsity to provide a break of one to two days between exams for preparation.

Some students were admitted to LLM course on April 9, following declaration of the fifth merit list. A student on request of anonymity said, "It's just been a month and now, I am already filling the exam form for the first semester examination starting from May 17. I have not got the time to prepare for my exams. Also, the entire syllabus for first semester exam has not been taught completely via online lectures."

Admissions for LLM programme were delayed as some students could not secure admissions due to health crisis on account of the Covid-19 surge. MU allowed students to fill exam forms and recently announced the first semester exam timetable for LLM programme.

Sachin Pawar, president of Student Law Council, said, "Owing to the late admission on April 9, under the fifth merit list for LLM course of Mumbai University, it is unjust for students to appear for the first semester exam which begins from May 17. Besides, there is not even a day's gap between two papers because as per the timetable, students have to appear for four exam paper at a stretch on May 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2021.

Pawar said, "The postgraduate (PG) LLM curriculum is exhaustive and students need time to revise each paper. Hence, a day's gap between exam papers is a minimum requirement."