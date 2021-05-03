Postpone all offline exams scheduled for May: Education Ministry tells centrally funded institutions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Education urged for the postponement of all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May, 2021. Secretary of Higher Education, Amit Khare has urged the educational institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May. The online examinations, etc may however continue as scheduled.

The order is applicable to all the Central Universities, Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Information Technology across the country.

The letter also stated that the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June,2021.

The institutions have been advised by the ministry to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he/she comes out of the distress at the earliest. It also said that all Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID -19 appropriate behavior to remain safe.

Today the Centre also decided to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. It was also decided that the students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted which will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties.