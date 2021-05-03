NEET-PG Exam 2021: Medical entrance to be postponed for at least 4 months - Here's all you need to know

With no change in the COVID-19 situation in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. The PM today reveiwed the growing need of adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country today. Many important decisions were taken which will significantly boost availability of medical personnel in Covid-19 duty.

Besides the PM also decided that the students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted which will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties.

Earlier too, NEET-PG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate) exam, which was scheduled for April 18, was postponed due to a massive rise in COVID-19 cases in April.