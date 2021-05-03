NEET-PG Exam 2021: Medical entrance to be postponed for at least 4 months - Here's all you need to know

With no change in the COVID-19 situation in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. The PM today reveiwed the growing need of adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country today. Many important decisions were taken which will significantly boost availability of medical personnel in Covid-19 duty.
Besides the PM also decided that the students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted which will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties.
Earlier too, NEET-PG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate) exam, which was scheduled for April 18, was postponed due to a massive rise in COVID-19 cases in April.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said the decision was been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind. He added that the next date for the exam will be decided later.
The decision was taken after after several junior doctors aspiring to attempt the exam urged authorities to postpone the exam. #postponeneetpg and other similar hashtags were also trending on Twitter.
Moreover, a group of MBBS doctors have also moved a petition in the Supreme Court asking that the exams be postponed.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case load showed a marginal dip even as the number of recoveries remained above the three lakh mark. On Monday morning, India reported 3.68 lakh fresh cases and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours.
